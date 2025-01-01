Inter Miami star Lionel Messi recently made some interesting moves off-the-field. Getting ready for his retirement, the star is already making investments in some businesses and also owns some businesses in the US. He also has a real estate investment trust in Spain - Edificio Rostower Socimi, during his time at FC Barcelona. As per multiple reports, the Argentine football star Lionel Messi’s real estate investment trust - debuted on the Spanish market at 57.4 euros per share. This takes the valuation to €223 million – approximately USD 232.12 million. Lionel Messi’s New Look in Festive Season! Inter Miami Star’s Haircut Goes Viral Amid Christmas 2024 (See Pics).

According to documents released by the Portfolio Stock Exchange, the firm, which was founded in 2013, reported a loss of 1.7 million euros in 2023. Lionel Messi is listed as chairman of the firm while his wife Antonella Roccuzzo is vice president of the firm. According to the paperwork, Edificio Rostower owns five residences in Spain, Seven Hotels, and three offices in Andorra and Spain. It also owns homes in London and Paris. But Messi has already shown interest in moving back to Barcelona with his family after his retirement. Will Messi Play for Manchester City on Loan? Check Possibility of Inter Miami Star Playing in Premier League After Pep Guardiola Shows Interest.

Amid the transfer speculations to Manchester City, Lionel Messi is currently enjoying a season break in MLS (Major League Soccer) and will be in action soon.

