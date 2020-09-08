Barcelona fans heaved a sigh of relief as Lionel Messi stays at the club after the entire transfer request episode that shook the fans. For more than a fortnight suspense over Messi loomed as it was said that Messi would not remain at Barcelona. However, he had to give up the fight to avoid legal tussle and now was seen sweating it out in the nets. This was the first time that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner appeared in the nets. He was seen working on his fitness and was later doing some drills related to dribbling. Lionel Messi-Barcelona Transfer Saga: From Josep Bartomeu Not Keeping His Word to Refusing Trial, Here’s What Argentine Said in an Emotional Interview.

The Barcelona team shared the picture and the video of Messi sweating it out in the nets. Players like Antoine Greizmann and Carles Puyol were quite happy to see the Argentine in the training session. Messi was very close to joining Manchester City but that did not happen due to the transfer clause. For now, let’s have a look at the picture and the video shared by Barcelona on social media.

In an interview, he mentioned that when Messi told his family that he would want to leave Barcelona, it was like trauma and the kids even started crying as they didn’t want to change the school. “I am going to continue in the club because the president told me that the only way to leave was to pay the €700 million (£624m/$823m) clause and that this is impossible.” Messi had said during the interview.

