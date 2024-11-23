Manchester City will be hoping to secure a first win in three games as they take on Tottenham Hotspur at home. The defending champions have lost their last two games and injuries have kind of halted their momentum a bit. Despite the odds, Pep Guardiola is a magician when it comes to winning championships and it will not to be wise to mark him out. Tottenham Hotspur are 10th in the standings and their form does not make them a contender for a top four finish. Ange Postecoglou will need to come up with a good plan to stop a quality side. Pep Guardiola Opens Up After Contract Extension With Manchester City Till 2027, Says ‘We Deserve a Chance To Bounce Back’.

Rodri is a major miss for Manchester City and his absence is hurting their style of play. Oscar Bobb is another player that misses out due to fitness issues. The likes of Jack Grealish, Ruben Dias, John Stones are all major doubts while Phil Foden and Jeremy Doku should make it to the starting eleven. Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin de Bruyne have key roles to play in this tie.

Rodrigo Bentancur has banned for seven games by FA and he is set to miss this game for Tottenham Hotspur. The Uruguayan midfielder has appealed the suspension but will have to sit out of this one. Son Heung Min and Dejan Kulusevski will use their pace to get past the City backline. Dominic Solanke should feature as the central striker.

When is Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Man City will host Tottenham Hotspur on match week 12 of the Premier League 2024-25 on Saturday, November 23. The Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be played at Etihad Stadium and it starts at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur viewing options below. End of an Era? Manchester City Loses Fourth Straight Game and Manager Pep Guardiola Faces Some Tough Questions.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

For years, Star Sports Network has been the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Select HD and SD channels. For Man City vs Tottenham Hotspur online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. A tough game for Manchester City but they should find a way to secure three points.

