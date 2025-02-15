Real Madrid will be back in action in the La Liga 2024-25 as they will take on Osasuna away from home in their next encounter. Real Madrid are currently the leaders of the La Liga 2024-25 league table but the lead is a slender one with Atletico Madrid and Barcelona closing in on them. The Los Blancos have dropped points in their last two matches where they have lost to Espanyol and drawn with Atletico Madrid. The results of these two games have curtailed the lead they had over Barcelona and Atletico Madrid and in order to stay ahead in the title race, they will have to defeat Osasuna despite it being an away game. La Liga 2024-25: Real Madrid's Non-Stop Fixture List Gives FC Barcelona, Atletico Madrid Hope On Matchday 24.

Real Madrid are coming out of an UCL 2024-25 victory against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. The achievement is definitely going to boost their confidence and the way they have structured their offensive and defensive game in the tie will also give them tactical clarity when they return to La Liga. Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham being amongst goals is also a good news for them. Meanwhile, Osasuna have a record of seven wins, 10 draws and six defeats from their 23 league matches this season, with a total of 31 points leaving them in ninth position, just four points behind sixth-placed Rayo Vallecano in the race for Europe.

When is Osasuna vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Real Madrid will look to stretch their lead, when they play Osasuna in La Liga 2024-25 on Saturday, February 15. The Osasuna vs Real Madrid, match will be played at the El Sadar, Pamplona, Spain and it is scheduled to start at 8:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Osasuna vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch La Liga 2024-25 on their TV channels due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Fans thus won't be able to watch the Osasuna vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 match on their TV sets. For Osasuna vs Real Madrid, online viewing options, read below. Vinicius Junior Opens Up On His Relationship With Real Madrid Teammate Kylian Mbappe, Refutes Claims of Rift With Fellow Los Blancos Star.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Osasuna vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

However, fans in India do have an online viewing option for watching La Liga 2024-25 matches. GXR is the official streaming partner of La Liga 2024-25 in India and fans can watch the Osasuna vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 football match live streaming online for free on its website. Real Madrid are coming out of a solid victory and are likely to secure all three points here.

