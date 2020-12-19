Juventus will aim to return into winning ways when they visit Parma for their next Serie A 2020-21 fixture. Parma vs Juventus match will be played at the Ennio Tardini Stadium on December 20, 2020 (Sunday). Juventus are unbeaten this season but have struggled away from home and have only two wins from six games on the road. They did beat Genoa 3-1 in their last away match in the league but were held to 1-1 draw at home to Atalanta with Cristiano Ronaldo missing a penalty just four minutes after Atalanta had equalised. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tips and predictions to pick the best team for the PAR vs JUV match should scroll down for all details. Parma vs Juventus Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Free Live Telecast of Serie A 2020–21 on TV & Football Score Updates in India?

Parma are winless in their last three matches and have won only once in their last five. They did hold Serie A table leaders AC Milan to a 2-2 draw two matches ago and will be confident against the defending league champions, who have looked short on confidence this season. Juventus are missing Paulo Dybala, who suffered a muscle strain in training and has been excluded from the travelling squad. Merih Demiral and Giorgio Chiellini are also doubtful.

Parma vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny (JUV) as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy team.

Parma vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Danilo (JUV), Giuseppe Pezzella (PAR) and Simone Iacoponi (PAR) will be selected as the defenders for this fantasy XI.

Parma vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders– Juan Cuadrado (JUV), Alberto Grassi (PAR), Hernani Azevedo (PAR) and Weston Mckennie (JUV) will be picked as the four midfielders.

Parma vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Gervinho (PAR), Alvaro Morata (JUV) and Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV) will be picked as the forwards.

Parma vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21, Drea11 Team Prediction: Wojciech Szczesny (JUV), Danilo (JUV), Giuseppe Pezzella (PAR), Simone Iacoponi (PAR), Juan Cuadrado (JUV), Albarto Grassi (PAR), Hernani Azevedo (PAR), Weston Mckennie (JUV), Gervinho (PAR), Alvaro Morata (JUV) and Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV).

Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV) should be picked as the captain of this Dream11 fantasy XI while Gervinho (PAR) will be appointed as the vice-captain for the Parma vs Juventus match.

