All's well that ends well. The football season across all the countries in Europe ended recently. And boy did it end well! There were some serious high-drama matches, nerve jangling instances, moments of ecstasy for some and moments of despair for others. Now that the season is done and dusted, it is time to look at the some of the best performers. The Golden Glove is awarded to the best goalkeepers in the top five leagues and there has been some serious contenders for this spot, this season. From Ederson to Maignan, Europe saw some of the best keepers in action this season and deservedly, they make this list of the Golden Glove award winners for the 2020-2021 season: Top Goal Scorers from 2020/21 Season of Bundesliga, Serie A, La Liga, Ligue 1 and EPL: From Ronaldo to Messi, Here’s a List of Golden Boot Award Winners Across Europe’s Top Five Leagues

Premier League 2020-2021

Ederson Santana de Moraes: The Brazilian goalkeeper silently experienced one of his most successful seasons at Manchester City. With a total of 19 clean sheets in 36 appearances, he has been one of the many reasons for Pep Guardiola's side to be lifting the Premier League trophy in dominant fashion this season.

Ligue 1 2020-2021

2) Mike Maignan: The French goalkeeper, who wasn't much talked about before this season, has turned out to be a star at the end of it. And very rightly so. The 25-year old played all the 38 league matches for Lille this season and kept 21 clean sheets, conceding just 23 goals. His rock solid performance at the back was one of the many reasons why Lille clinched the Ligue 1 title this season after a period of 10 years.

La Liga 2020-2021

Jan Oblak: The Slovenian, who has been an underrated goalkeeper for a while now, played an instrumental role in Atletico Madrid winning the La Liga title. With a total of 18 clean sheets in 38 appearances, Diego Simeone had a dependable man at goal and the results have proven that.

Serie A 2020-2021

Samir Handanovic: The Inter captain led from the backline as Antonio Conte's side won their first Serie A title in 10 years, breaking Juventus' winning streak. The Slovenian made a total of 37 appearances where he kept a total of 15 clean sheets and conceded 33 goals.

Bundesliga 2020-2021

Peter Gulasci: Although RB Leipzig missed out on the Bundesliga title, Peter Gulasci had an excellent season at the back. The Hungarian has been one of the most consistent performers for Julien Nagelsmann's side and thus ended the season with 15 clean sheets in 33 appearances, conceding 30 goals.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 29, 2021 12:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).