Liverpool take on Watford in an early kick-off with an eye on going two points clear at the top albeit temporarily. The Reds have been in top form after the return of all their star players post lengthy injury lay-offs, which impacted much of their last season. Many pundits believe the English Premier League title race will see a Liverpool and Manchester City battle and that the other clubs at best could come within a distance of the two. Liverpool remain the only unbeaten English club at the moment and there are reasons to believe the trend will continue against Watford. The Hornets have roped in experienced Italian manager Caludio Ranieri and expectations are high from the former Premier League winning manager. Premier League: Alisson, Fabinho to Miss Liverpool's Clash Against Watford.

Christian Kabasele, Francisco Sierralta and Peter Etebo are long-term absentees for Watford while new signing Nicolas N’Koulou is still three weeks away from gaining total match fitness. Moussa Sissoko and Juraj Kucka form a two-man midfield with Ozan Tufan claiming the playmaker role. Ismaila Sarr, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool in the past, will occupy the right-wing. Emmanuel Dennis comes up against the likes of Virgil Van Dijk in the attacking third and needs to be on top of his game.

Diogo Jota is likely to miss the game against Watford after getting injured while on international duty with Portugal. Brazil international Roberto Firmino should start as the number nine with Sadio Mane and arguably the league’s most valuable player at the moment - Mo Salah - flanking him. Fabinho and Alisson Becker have been ruled out of this tie after playing for Brazil.

When is Watford vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Watford vs Liverpool in Premier League 2021-22 will be played at Vicarage Road in Watford. The game will be held on October 16, 2021 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 05:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Watford vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Watford vs Liverpool match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Watford vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Watford vs Liverpool match on Disney+Hotstar. Liverpool will make light work of Watford in this match and should secure a comfortable 0-2 victory.

