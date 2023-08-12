Al-Hilal will square off against Al-Nassr in the final showdown of Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 on Saturday, August 12 at the King Fahd Stadium in Saudi Arabia. Al-Nassr have been sensational in the knockout stages of the high-profile competition. They secured a comprehensive 3-1 win over Raja CA in the quarterfinals and outclass Al-Shorta 1-0 in the semifinal. They would look to put on a complete performance on Sunday and clinch the title. However, Al-Nassr's opponent Al-Hilal will also enter the competition high in spirits, having conquered a well-oiled Al-Shabab side 3-1 in the semi-finals. Hence, one is likely to witness some breathtaking action. ‘Final-Here We Go!!’ Cristiano Ronaldo Thanks Fans for Support As Al-Nassr Enter Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 Summit Clash With 1–0 Win Over Al-Shorta.

As Al-Nassr head into the summit clash, the team management will be pleased by the form of their skipper Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo has scored four goals in his last four matches and most of them have come at crunch moments. Al-Nassr would again count on their star striker to put on a show with the ball and help them grab the silverware. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Person To Reach 600 Million Followers on Social Media Platform Instagram.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play today in Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 fixture?

When Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr take centre stage in the Final of the Arab Champions Cup 2023 on August 12, Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to make take part in the contest. Al-Nassr captain has started in each and every game of the ongoing marquee tournament and thus, his participation in the high-voltage clash is a no-brainer. Ronaldo will be key to his team's chances in the encounter against the potent Al-Hilal side and he would look to show his class on Saturday.

