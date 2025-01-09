Real Madrid are on a great run once again and are all set to go head-to-head against Mallorca in the Spanish Super Cup 2024-25 semi-final. The winner will take on Barcelona in the final of Supercopa de Espana. In their last outing, Real Madrid outshined Dep Minera by 5-0 in the Copa del Rey 2024-25 round of 32. It was an all-round performance from Real Madrid where many star players were rested. This shows how strong squad depth Real Madrid possess. Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Mallorca Spanish Super Cup 2024–25 Semi-Final Match? Here's the Possibility of French Striker Featuring in Starting XI.

This is going to be an easy outing looking at Real Madrid's current form but nothing can be anticipated before the match as Mallorca might surprise the La Liga giants. There is still a lot to figure out with their new formation after Kylian Mbappe joined them this season. With a combination of experienced and youth players Real Madrid will be ready to dominate Mallorca. Yes, there are still some important players out of action due to injuries but because of their great squad depth, Real Madrid have adequate replacements.

Will Vinicius Jr Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Mallorca Spanish Super Cup 2024–25 Semi-Final Match?

Vinicius Jr received a red card during Real Madrid's La Liga showdown against Valencia. But Vini Jr will be available for Real Madrid. Vini Jr has been training for Supercopa de Espana 2024-25 match and was also spotted travelling alongside his other Real Madrid teammates. Vinicius Jr's availability is going to be a huge addition for Real Madrid. Neymar Jr Makes Massive Announcement, Reveals FIFA World Cup 2026 To Be His Last; Brazil Football Star Says He 'Will Do Everything' To Feature in the Tournament.

Carlo Ancelotti will opt Vini Jr as his first priority. This time around Vini should remain more calm on the field. With his long list of skills and hard work, Vinicius Jr is one of the most important players of the Real Madrid lineup and we are surely going to see the Brazil star in action during Spanish Super Cup 2024–25 Semi-Final.

