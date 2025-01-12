In the first biggest football match of 2025, Real Madrid will take on Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup 2025 Final match, which will technically be this year's maiden El Clasico. Madrid, who suffered a dreaded loss in their last El Clasico, will need their star player Kylian Mbappe to come good, unlike his previous outing against the Catalan giants. Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2025: Robert Lewandowski Expects Barca to Beat Los Blancos in Super Copa de Espana El Clasico.

During their last El Clasico in La Liga 2024-25, Mbappe was completely overwhelmed by Barcelona's strategy against the winger, where the French footballer was caught offside a record eight times. Form-wise Mbappe has been amongst the scorers this season, netting 18 goals so far across competitions, and continues to have the backing of manager Carlo Ancelotti. Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2025 Final: Hansi Flick ‘Punished’ Regular Goal-Keeper Inaki Pena in Semi-Final, Team Head Coach Reasons His Decision Ahead of Super Copa de Espana El Clasico.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2025 Final Match?

Kylian Mbappe is fit and will be available for selection for the Super Copa de Espana El Clasico. Ancelotti is doubtful to change Madrid's starting XI, which played a semi-finals clash against Mallorca, but could be tempted to rotate a few players, however, Mbappe in all likelihood play 90 minutes of the Cl Clasico.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2025 03:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).