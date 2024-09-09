Defending champions India have started their Asian Champions Trophy 2024 with a solid victory over China. Despite the tournament being hosted at China and the home team receiving a lot of support, India controlled the game like an elite team and they looked like they won a medal in the Paris Olympics 2024. China showed some energy upfront to hit India on the counters but India used Jugraj Singh and Jarmanpreet Singh to create direct attacks and it was one of those attack which resulted in the opening goal from Sukhjeet. From there India were dominant and the next goals from Uttam Singh and Abhishek was just the icing on top. The goal of the competition is good preparation for the next cycle and India have started well on their way. Defending Champion India Men’s Hockey Team Beats China 3–0 in Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Opener.

Two areas where India will want to improve is having an additional drag flicker in the second battery and another one is the composure building of their new faces in the forward line. Gurjot Singh and Araijeet Singh Hundal are two players India are banking on to be the face of the Indian attack for the next cycle and the tournament is the exact stage for them to get some experience to adapt to the style of the play ahead of the Hockey World Cup in 2026. Jugraj Singh is also getting some much-needed game time and position in the penalty corner batteries as it is extremely necessary for India to prepare more goal scoring options in Harmanpreet's absence.

When is India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Men's Hockey Group Stage Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Indian men's national hockey team will face the Japan men's national hockey team in the second group stage match at the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 on Monday, September 09. The India vs Japan hockey match will be played at Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir, the People’s Republic of China and it starts at 01:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Indian Men's Hockey Team Captain Harmanpreet Singh Reveals Ambition to Retain Asian Champions Trophy 2024, Says 'Can't Sit On Laurels'.

Where to Watch India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Men's Hockey Group Stage Match on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 in India. Fans can watch the India vs Japan men's hockey group stage match live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. The India vs Japan hockey match live streaming online will be available on the Sony Ten 1 SD/HD channels. For India vs Japan online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Men's Hockey Group Stage Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Sports Network, is set to provide free live streaming online of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 events. Fans looking to watch India vs Japan hockey group stage match live streaming online can watch it on the SonyLiv app and website in exchange for a subscription fee. Japan has been the second best team after India in the recent past and can give some tough competition to them.

