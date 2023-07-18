Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James announced on July 16 that he will be returning to jersey No. 23, the number he wore during the first three seasons with the Lakers. James wore jersey No. 6 in the previous two seasons but he has now decided to move back to his old uniform number. Rich Paul, LeBron’s agent has confirmed the same and stated that it was the decision of the veteran basketball player. LeBron James Not Retiring! Confirms Will Play for LA Lakers in Upcoming NBA Season at ESPYS

LeBron decided to move past jersey number 6 to pay tribute to Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell. Russell was one of the finest Basketball players of his generation and he piloted his team to 11 NBA championships. In July last year, Russell died at the age of 88.

NBA decided to retire No.6 across the league as a way to pay homage to the Boston Celtics legend. It was the first time a Basketball player was commemorated in such a manner. However, the current crop of players, including James were allowed to continue with the number.

Though LeBron had second thoughts to continue with No.6 in the 2022-23 NBA season, he decided continued his uniform number. But eventually, he has decided to finally move past jersey number six to honour Russell. James first wore No. 6 in an international competition for Team USA and later wore it in his first four seasons for Miami Heat. Basketball fans will again witness James in his old Jersey number in the 2023-NBA season.

