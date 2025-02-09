Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Australia have maintained their stranglehold of the ongoing SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2025, after three days of action, and will look to wrap up the match when Day 4 resumes. Australia, who trail by 54 runs, have already taken Sri Lanka's nine wickets in their second innings, and will most likely clean up that tail in the first session of play on Day 4, unless Kusal Mendis batting on 48* has other plans. Pat Cummins, Wife Becky Blessed with Baby Girl, Reveal Picture on Instagram.

After a flurry of wickets, Sri Lanka found some resistance in Angelo Mathews, and Kusal Mendis, who ensured the hosts went into the lead, and the Test went into Day 4, saving the home team from yet another embarrassing defeat. Mathews scored a valiant 76 before Nathan Lyon got rid of the all-rounder. Lyon along with Matthew Kuhnemann was the star with the ball for Australia, claiming seven wickets between them, where the former took three, and the latter picked four.

When is Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test 2025 Day 3? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Sri Lanka national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team 2nd Test 2025 is being played at the Galle International Stadium in Galle and it started on Friday, February 7. Day 3 of SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2025 will begin at 10:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Steve Smith Equals Ricky Ponting's Record of Most Fifty Plus Scores By Australian Batter in Asia, Achieves Feat During SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2025

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test 2025 Day 3?

Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of the SL vs AUS 2025 Test series in India. Fans in India can tune into Sony Sports Ten 5/HD channels to watch the SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2025 Day 3 live telecast. For the Sri Lanka vs Australia 2025 Test series online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of 2nd Test 2025 Day 3?

Fans can watch live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test 2025 on Sony Network Sports’ OTT platform SonyLIV. FanCode will also provide SL vs AUS live streaming online on its app and website. However, both platforms will provide SL vs AUS live streaming online with subscriptions.

