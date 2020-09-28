Newly crowned US Open champion Dominic Thiem will begin his French Open 2020 campaign against former Grand Slam winner Marin Cilic on September 28 (Monday). Thiem, runner-up at Roland Garros in the last two seasons, will hope to become third time lucky. Earlier this month, he fought back from two sets down to beat Alexander Zverev and clinch his maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for the live telecast, live streaming online, venue details, match timings in IST and all other match details for Dominic Thiem vs Marin Cilic French Open 2020 men’s singles first-round match should scroll down for all details, including streaming online on Hotstar.

On his way to a first Grand Slam major win, Thiem beat Cilic in the third round taking his head-to-head records over the Croatian to 3-0. Cilic, however, showed glimpses of his exploits against the big guns by taking the match to four sets in US Open 2020 third round. Thiem has reached the final at Roland Garros in each of the last two years and lost both times to Rafael Nadal, who is chasing a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title.

