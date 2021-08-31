Fresh from a silver medal win at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Karen Khachanov would be raring to continue the momentum when he takes on Lloyd Harris in the first round of men's singles competition at the US Open 2021 on August 31, Tuesday. The match would be played in Court 6 and would start at a time of 08:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Khachanov, who is in good form, would be eager to make the most of it by dismissing the challenge posed by Harris on Tuesday. He had reached the quarterfinals in Wimbledon earlier this year and his form continued in the Tokyo Olympics where he ended up with a silver. The Russian had won the Paris Masters back in 2018 and he would be keen on progressing to the next round with a dominant win. Harris, on the other hand, would also be confident, having beaten the great Rafael Nadal in the Cincinnati Open. US Open 2021: Andy Murray Ready for Gruelling Tennis After First Round Loss Against Stefanos Tsitsipas

The two haven't faced each other so far and so, it would be an unpredictable encounter, which could also turn out to be interesting. Here are the live streaming details of the match.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of the US Open 2021 Karen Khachanov vs Lloyd Harris Men's Singles Match?

The match would be played at Court 6 on August 31, Tuesday and it will start at 08:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Karen Khachanov vs Lloyd Harris Men's Singles Match in US Open 2021? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of the US Open 2021 broadcast in India and will broadcast the Karen Khachanov vs Lloyd Harris Men's Singles Match on TV. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD to get the live telecast.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of US Open 2021 Karen Khachanov vs Lloyd Harris Men's Singles Match Online in India?

Karen Khachanov vs Lloyd Harris Men's Singles live streaming will be available online. Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney and Tennis TV to catch French Open 2021 live streaming online and will have to pay a subscription fee.

