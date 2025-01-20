WWE Raw on Netflix will see its third episode going live on Netflix. Monday Night Raw on January 20, 2025, is all set to take place in Dallas. Things got lit up last week as Penta made his debut. Penta battled Chad Gable and emerged victorious on his debut. Finn Balor and Damian Priest produced an electrifying match. Multiple tables broke and both WWE Superstars produced one of the top-rated matches ever on WWE Raw. Lyra Valkyria emerged as the inaugural WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion after defeating Dakota Kai. Penta Debuts at WWE Raw on Netflix, Fans Erupt in Cheers; Video Goes Viral.

Jey Uso will continue his preparations for his World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther in Saturday Night's Main Event. Sami Zayn will also make an appearance and it will be interesting to see what is in store for him. Pure Fusion Collective are all set to take on the team of Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky (Damage CTRL) in a tag team contest. WWE Hall of Famer JBL will also be making his return to WWE RAW. WWE SmackDown Results Today, January 17: Tiffany Stratton Retains, Cody Rhodes Saves Rey Mysterio From Kevin Owens and Other Results and Highlights of Friday Night SmackDown.

Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre Re-Match

JBL Returns to WWE RAW

Sami Zayn to Make an Appearance

Jey Uso to Continue Preparations for Saturday Night's Main Event

Lyra Valkyria New WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion on WWE RAW

The New Day Back on WWE RAW

Damage CTRL to Take on Pure Fusion Collective

CM Punk might make an appearance as he has an ongoing feud with Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre. With Royal Rumble 2025 around the corner, few WWE stars might make a return as we saw Becky Lynch has been added to the roster once again. On SmackDown, Charlotte Flair's return has already been teased and it is only a matter of time before Becky Lynch also returns.

