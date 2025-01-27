Mumbai, January 27: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) announced new rules for SIM validity last week, saying that the TSPs will keep the mobile numbers active for more days without recharge. The TRAI new rules offered mobile phone users of their respective companies the ability to keep their numbers operational for at least 90 days. However, soon after the announcement, it was reported that Jio had introduced new voice-only plans without data and Airtel.

Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio introduced their revised plans, offering new SMS and voice-only options. Jio Recharge Plans voice-only were part of the telecom company's shift in pricing strategy amid the new rules of the telecommunication authority. All the major brands now offer an 84-day recharge plan under INR 470. TRAI New Rules for SIM Validity: Jio, BSNL, Airtel and Vi Will Now Keep SIM Cards Active for More Days Without Recharge, Check Details Here.

TRAI reportedly encouraged all telecom service providers to introduce Voice and SMS-only recharge plans so that subscribers could get a more affordable option. However, due to bundled recharge plans, mobile phone users were unable to opt out of internet data. The TSPs did not offer any dedicated plans for offering standalone services such as SMS, calling, or data.

Following the TRAI's request, Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea revised their new recharge plans, and many users shared their disagreement over the telecom companies' action. Despite agreeing to offer 90 days of validity after deactivation, the companies' revised plans were called "costlier-than-expected" by many users.

TRAI reportedly deleted its statement and said it would review the revised plans offered by Jio, Vi, and Airtel within a week of their launch, per regulatory requirements.

Jio Recharge Plans Voice Only – Revised Packages

Jio 84 Days Plan—Reliance Jio revised its INR 448 plan, which offers unlimited calls and 1,000 SMS for 84 days.

Jio 365 Days Plan—The telecom company now offers a validity period of 336 days with unlimited calls and 3,600 SMS for INR 1,748.

Airtel Recharge Plans Voice Only – Revised Packages

Airtel 84 Days Plan—Bharti Airtel has revised the plan for 84 days at INR 469. It offers unlimited voice calls and 90 free SMS, which is cheaper than the previous plan, which cost INR 30 more.

Airtel 365 Days Plan—Airtel continues offering a 365-day validity with unlimited calls, 3,600 Free SMS, and free international roaming at INR 1,849.

Vi Recharge Plans Voice Only – Revised Packages

Vi 84 Days Plan: Vodafone Idea offers its subscribers 900 SMS, unlimited calls, and free roaming for 84 days at INR 470.

Vi 365 Days Plan—Vi subscribers can now enjoy unlimited calls, free international roaming, and 3,600 SMS for 365 days at INR 1,849.

Despite providing identical offerings, all the companies introduced their new plans following the TRAI's statement. However, Vodafone Idea discontinued its INR 1,460 voice-only plan, which included unlimited calls and free international roaming for 270 days.

