Mumbai, November 30: Lava Yuva 4, a new budget-smartphone is launched in India by Lava Mobiles. The new Yuva 4 succeeds the Lava Yuva 3 smartphone, offering a premium triple camera setup on the rear and segment-leading specifications. The Lava Yuva 4 is targeted for India's entry-level market, offering key specifications such as 4GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage under INR 30,000.

Lava's new Yuva 4 has been introduced in the Indian smartphone market, with colour options of Glossy Purple, Glossy White, and Glossy Black. The predecessor, Lava Yuva 3, was launched this year in the budget segment, offering sleek and premium design and segment-related features and specifications. Motorola Launches Moto AI Beta; Check Eligible Devices and Know How To Access.

Lava Yuva 4 Specifications and Features

Lava Yuva 4 has the same display as its predecessor but an upgraded camera setup on the rear. The successor gets a 50 MP primary camera accompanied by an 8 MP selfie camera compared to the 13 MP and 5 MP offered by Lava Yuva 3. It has a 6.5-inch display offering HD+ resolution to the customers and a 90Hz refresh rate. The device gets a UniSoC T-606 processor and Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.

The Yuva 4 comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging. It runs on an Android 14-based operating system with additional features like a fingerprint scanner, microSD card support, a 3.5 mm jack and 4G VoLTE support. It has USB C-port support for charging and data transfer. It offers a dual-SIM slot that also supports one microSD card. OnePlus 13 Likely To Launch Soon in India; Know Expected Specifications and Features.

Lava Yuva 4 Price in India

Lava Mobiles has launched the Yuva 4 at a starting price of INR 6,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB RAM standard model. The company has yet to reveal the pricing for the higher variant, which offers 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM. Interested customers can buy smartphones from the official website or trusted online e-commerce stores.

