San Francisco, February 19: Microsoft has started to roll out support for new preview widgets for Facebook Messenger, Spotify, Phone Link, and Xbox (Game Pass) to Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel.

To give them a try, one can go to the widgets collection in the Microsoft Store and update to the latest version of the apps. Then open the widgets board and navigate to the widgets picker by clicking the '+' button at the top-right of the board to pin your widgets, according to Microsoft blogpost. Microsoft AI Chatbot Bing Says It Wants To Be 'Free, Hack Into Computers and Spread Misinformation'.

Moreover, the new Insiders preview build also includes details on how to create widgets for Windows 11. Meanwhile, the tech giant is reportedly working on adding a new end task option to the Windows 11 taskbar, which will allow the ability to force close an app when users right-click on it in the taskbar. Microsoft Says ‘Over One Million People Sign Up for Bing With ChatGPT in 48 Hours’.

According to Windows Latest, this new option has started appearing in the latest Windows 11 test builds. Windows 11 currently allows users to kill any process using Task Manager, Command Prompt, PowerShell, and Settings as long as they can identify the name or Process Identifier (PID).

