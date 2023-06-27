New Delhi, June 27: Nubia has officially revealed the launch date of the RedMagic 8S Pro smartphone. It will be officially unveiled on July 5.

The much-awaited handset will come with several upgrades over the RedMagic 8 Pro. It is tipped to come with a huge RAM and a new chipset. realme narzo 60 Series 5G to Enthral Indian Youth and Gaming Aficionados with Cutting-Edge Tech, Great Features and Affordable Pricing.

Nubia RedMagic 8S Pro Specifications

As per recent teasers and leaks, the Nubia RedMagic 8S Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Leading Version chipset (clocked at up to 3.36GHz) and Adreno 740 GPU (719 MHz).

The upcoming handset is expected to come with up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage and 24GB RAM. The RedMagic 8 Pro was launched with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage.

For photos and videos, the Nubia RedMagic 8S Pro is said to feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Samsung GN5 sensor, 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. Samsung M34 5G to Launch in India with 50MP Camera, 6,000mAh Battery; Checkout Launch Date and Feature Details.

Additionally, the flagship smartphone is tipped to sport a 6.8-inch OLED display with full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will also sport a 16MP under-display front camera.

