San Francisco, January 6: NVIDIA will introduce its new GPUs to offer better performance and enhance the gaming experience in 2025. The upcoming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 is now rumoured to include several unique features expanding upon the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card. A report claimed it obtained a box photograph showing the upcoming gaming GPU before its official launch.

The picture shared by VideoCardz in its report showed that NVIDIA's RTX 5090 would be launched with the support of 32GB GDDR7 memory. The graphics card was packed with the words "iCHILL by INNO3D" and showed three cooling fans. The image also revealed more information about the upcoming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 GPU. Foxconn Ramps Up Production of NVIDIA GB200 AI Servers Ahead of GB300 Launch at GTC 2025: Report.

VideoCardz pointed out that the NVIDIA graphics card would also include a larger 3.5-slot thick cooler. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 iCHILL X3 will be a flagship model based on Blackwell that will launch soon. Looking at the GDDR7 RAM availability in the RTX 5090, the report said that the flagship RTX 50 model would likely have twice the capacity of the RTX 5080 model.

The NVIDIA GeForce series is expected to offer many unique capabilities, help people run high-end computer video games, and boost performance with graphics-related activities. NVIDIA RTX 50 Blackwell is rumoured to include the following lineup. Apple Intelligence Issues: Apple’s System Still Showing Errors in Generating Headlines via AI Summary Feature, BBC Points With More Examples; Check Details.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 with 32GB GDDR7 RAM, 1792GB memory bandwidth, PCIe 5.0x1.6, 1x16-pin and 575W TDP.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 with 16GB GDDR7 RAM, 960GB memory bandwidth, PCIe 5.0x1.6, 1x16-pin and 360W TDP.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti with 16GB GDDR7 RAM, 896GB memory bandwidth, PCIe 5.0x1.6, 1x16-pin and 300W TDP.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 with 12GB GDDR7 RAM, 672GB memory bandwidth, PCIe 5.0x1.6, 1x16-pin and 250W TDP.

All of these highlight features of the upcoming NVIDIA GeForce RTX lineup, which is likely to be announced today, January 6, 2025, and launched on January 21, 2025.

