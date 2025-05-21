New Delhi, May 21: OnePlus Pad 3 is scheduled to launch in select global markets in June 2025. Alongside confirming the launch date, OnePlus has also shared a teaser revealing the tablet's design. The OnePlus Pad 3 global launch will happen around the same time as the release of the OnePlus 13s smartphone in India. However, OnePlus has not yet confirmed whether the Pad 3 will be available in India.

The company shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) and announced that the OnePlus Pad 3 will be launched in Europe on June 5, 2025. The post read that the Pad 3 will be "upgraded Open Canvas for next-level multitasking, and now with seamless iOS syncing." The upcoming tablet from OnePlus will come with a Storm Blue colour option. POVA Curve 5G Design Revealed Ahead of Launch in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features of Upcoming Smartphone.

OnePlus Pad 3 Launch in Europe

Meet the all-new OnePlus Pad 3—powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, featuring an upgraded Open Canvas for next-level multitasking, and now with seamless iOS syncing. All wrapped in a stunning Storm Blue finish. Launching 5 June 2025. Built for work, play, and everything in between.… pic.twitter.com/mrghLWQ8ve — OnePlus Europe (@OnePlus_Europe) May 19, 2025

OnePlus Pad 3 Specifications and Features

The upcoming OnePlus Pad 3 is expected to feature a slim and metal unibody design. It may measure 5.97mm in thickness. As per early leaks, the Pad 3 may come with support for a detachable keyboard and a stylus, which are expected to be sold separately. The OnePlus Pad 3 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The OnePlus Pad 3 is expected to offer up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. iQOO Neo 10 India Launch Set for May 26, Will Feature Snapdragon Processor, Supercomputing Q1 Chip; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

It is likely to feature a 13.2-inch 2K LCD display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The display is also said to support a peak brightness of 900 nits. The tablet is expected to come with a single 13MP camera at the rear and an 8MP front camera. The OnePlus Pad 3 is expected to come a 12,140mAh battery. It may also support 67W fast charging support. The tablet is likely to feature an eight-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support. The Pad 3 is expected to run on OxygenOS 15, which will be based on Android 15.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2025 01:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).