San Francisco, November 8: Cloud major Oracle has announced a multi-year agreement with tech giant Microsoft to support the growth of AI services, especially AI chatbot Bing. Microsoft is using Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) AI infrastructure, along with Microsoft Azure AI infrastructure, for inferencing of AI models that are being optimised to power Microsoft Bing conversational searches daily.

Leveraging the Oracle Interconnect for Microsoft Azure, Microsoft is able to use managed services like Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) to orchestrate OCI Compute at massive scale to support increasing demand for Bing conversational search, the company said in a statement. Google-Owned YouTube Experimenting With AI Chatbot To Appear Under Select Videos.

“Generative AI is a monumental technological leap and Oracle is enabling Microsoft and thousands of other businesses to build and run new products with our OCI AI capabilities,” said Karan Batta, senior vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “By furthering our collaboration with Microsoft, we are able to help bring new experiences to more people around the world,” Batta added.

Bing conversational search requires powerful clusters of computing infrastructure that support the evaluation and analysis of search results that are conducted by Bing’s inference model. “Our collaboration with Oracle and use of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure along with our Microsoft Azure AI infrastructure, will expand access to customers and improve the speed of many of our search results,” said Divya Kumar, global head of marketing for Search & AI at Microsoft. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta Tests Channel Update Views Option That Will Allow Users To See How Many Times Channel Update Has Been Viewed.

Inference models require thousands of compute and storage instances and tens of thousands of GPUs that can operate in parallel as a single supercomputer over a multi-terabit network.

