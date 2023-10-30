Mumbai, October 30: Redmi 13C is the upcoming budget-smartphone by Redmi that is likely to launch in India very soon. The device is the successor of the Redmi 12C model launched in India with 50MP AI Dual Camera, 5,000mAh battery, up to 11GB (6GB+5GB virtual) RAM, and MediaTek Helio G85 processor. The Redmi 12C launched with a striped-style design and premium look.

According to multiple reports, the new budget smartphone from Redmi, sub-brand of Xiaomi is likely to launch with a water-drop notch and triple rear camera setup. The 13C models are likely to be upgraded in terms of design and buttons. According to Gizmochina, the new Redmi 13C is spotted on multiple certification websites leaking some of its specifications. OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R and OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Likely To Launch in India: Check Expected Specifications, Features and Price Details Here.

Redmi 13C Specifications, Launch and Expected Price:

Redmi 13C will likely to come with MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and may launch with the rumoured Xiaomi 14 series in India. According to Gizmochina, the Redmi 13C appears on the BIS Certification website in India with model "23124RN87I" model number. However, that does not confirm the possibility of launching the device in India. The budget smartphone from Redmi is expected to launch under Rs 10,000.

According to reports, the budget device will likely launch with a 6.71-inch screen with HD+ resolution and 60 to 90Hz refresh rate. The 13C is expected to launch with the same 50MP camera like in Redmi 12C. The reports further say the device may have a 5,000mAh battery with up to 18W fast-charging support. The entry model is expected to launch at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB+128GB model, and it may have a variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage with slightly increased price. The device is expected to come in three colours: Black, Blue and Green.

