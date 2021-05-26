Xiaomi-owned Redmi officially launched the Redmi Note 10 5G Series in the Chinese market. Redmi Note 10 5G Series comprise Redmi Note 10 5G and Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G devices. Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G is priced at CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs 18,200) for the 6GB + 128GB model, CNY 1,799 (approximately Rs 20,500) for the 8GB + 128GB variant and CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 22,800) for the 8GB +256GB model. On the other hand, Redmi Note 10 5G costs CNY 1,099 (approximately Rs 12,500) for the 4GB + 128GB variant, CNY 1,199 (approximately Rs 13,700) for the 6GB + 128GB model, CNY 1,399 (approximately Rs 15,900) for the 8GB + 128GB and CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs 18,200) for the 8GB + 256GB variant. Xiaomi will offer a discount of CNY 100 on all variants for users who pre-order the device. The first sale of Redmi Note 10 series will commence on June 1, 2021. Redmi Note 10 Ultra 5G Reportedly Spotted on Xiaomi China Website With Pricing.

Redmi Note 10 5G (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

In terms of specifications, Redmi Note 10 5G sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Redmi Note 10 5G (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

For photography, it features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main sensor and a 2MP depth shooter. At the front, there is an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls. The device comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G gets a triple rear camera system with a 64MP main snapper, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro snapper. At the front, there is a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls. Both handsets come with connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, a USB Type-C port, 5G and 4G LTE. Both smartphones run on the Android 11 based MIUI 12 operating system.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2021 04:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).