New Delhi, June 22: Samsung Galaxy M34’s India launch is now confirmed officially, as the support page of the handset has gone live on the company’s website, which indicates an imminent launch. Post its launch, the new Samsung phone will be available for purchase exclusively on Amazon India.

The new Samsung Galaxy M34 is the successor to the Galaxy M33, but the company is yet to announce the launch date of the phone. Nevertheless, the handset’s specifications have been leaked by a tipster, whereas the Galaxy M33 microsite on Amazon reveals the phone’s design and colour options. Let’s take a quick look at the details. OnePlus Fold or OnePlus V Fold Full Design Leaked via Render Images Ahead of Official Launch Later in 2023.

Samsung Galaxy M34 – Design, Colour Options & Expected Specifications

The dedicated microsite for the Samsung Galaxy M34 on Amazon India reveals that the phone will be offered in Blue and Green colour options. The phone is shown to have a triple camera setup at its rear, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

As per the leaked reports, the upcoming Galaxy M34 is tipped to feature a 6.6-inch FHD+ sAMOLED 120 Hz display with a waterdrop notch design. The phone is expected to get powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset backed by likely up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The handset is expected to run on Android 13 OS. OnePlus Nord 3 India Launch Revealed in Company Community Forum; All Key Details Inside.

The Samsung Galaxy M34 will come with triple cameras with an expected 48MP primary lens teamed with an 8MP and a 5MP snappers. The phone is most likely to offer a 13MP front facing camera for selfies and video chats. The handset is said to be coming with a 5,000mAh battery pack with 25W fast charging support as per the leaked reports.

