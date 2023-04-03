As per the upcoming celestial events listed by the American space agency NASA, this month will be excellent for viewing a variety of astronomical activities in the night sky.

There will be something to watch out for every ardent sky viewer, from spectacular views of the planets Mercury and Venus to the Lyrid meteor shower. Sun Emits Powerful Solar Flare, Causes Blackouts, Says NASA.

Here is our list of the most important astronomical events in April that you should not skip.

Mercury to be Most Visible on April 11

The smallest planet in the solar system, Mercury, will be visible since April 4 and achieve its best position on April 11. Those interested, are advised to look low in the western sky shortly after sundown in the Northern Hemisphere.

Venus to Appear Next to Pleiades Star Cluster

On April 11, observers can see Venus next to the Pleiades star cluster in the western sky using binoculars. According to NASA, this will make the heavens appear to be a ‘time machine’. 5 Planets Alignment: Missed Rare Planet Parade on March 28, 2023? Know When the Celestial Sight Will Occur Again.

According to the organisation's blog, "On that night, you're seeing light that left Venus about 9 minutes earlier, whereas the light of the Pleiades left those stars about 400 years ago."

Mars and Moon to Align on April 25

On April 15 and 16, just before dawn, observers will be able to see the Moon close to Saturn in the east. On April 23, it will turn into a crescent and hang five degrees above Venus after dusk. Moon and Mars will align in the west on the evening of April 25, while on April 20, it will finally enter the new Moon period.

Lyrid Meteor Shower

You will be able to see the Lyrids this month. The medium-intensity shower can generate up to 20 meteors per hour at its peak.

It is a very ancient meteor shower that bears the name of the star Lyra. It was first observed in China about 2,700 years ago and was made up of cometary dust particles. Its swift meteors leave no lasting traces.

Ideal View of the Lyrid Shower

The best viewing window for the Lyrids will be between dawn and dusk on April 23, when they will be at their peak. Choose a spot away from glaring city lights, lay horizontally, and gaze straight up at a region just off the star Vega.

