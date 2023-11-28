New Delhi, November 27: Tech Mahindra on Monday announced it has collaborated with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to build a sports cloud platform. The offering focuses on building next-generation digital capabilities for sports organisations and delivering immersive and personalised experiences to sporting enthusiasts worldwide. "By building Sports Cloud on AWS, we aim to build a personalised, fan-focused community that transcends physical sports," Jagdish Mitra, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Growth, Tech Mahindra, said in a statement.

"The platform is positioned to disrupt the sports tech industry by providing opportunities for sports organisations and franchises worldwide to create a delightful fan engagement experience that is built on content and community, leading to commerce," he added. Both companies will collaborate to offer a comprehensive digital platform to sports organisations, offering use cases related to content and community engagement, customer data management and audience segmentation, and sports analytics, while delivering immersive stadium-to-home fan experiences by leveraging augmented reality and virtual reality (AR/ VR), and metaverse gamification. Google, Tech Mahindra Join Hands To Launch 'amplifAler', GenAI Powered Email for Better Customer Experience

"Our collaboration with Tech Mahindra will enable leading sports organisations to take the fan experience to the next level by creating immersive experiences and providing data-driven insights," said Samira Bakhtiar, General Manager, Media, Entertainment & Sports, AWS. The platform will use AWS native services, and specialist AWS services such as AWS Elemental MediaLive for delivering 24/7 linear channels and live events at scale; AWS Elemental MediaConvert for transcoding content for broadcast and multi-screen delivery; Amazon Kinesis Data Streams for storing and ingesting various streaming data in real-time at any scale, etc. TCS Launches New Generative AI Practice With Amazon Web Services to Help Customers

Tech Mahindra will also leverage Amazon SageMaker -- a fully managed ML service from AWS that enables developers and data scientists to build, train, and deploy ML models for any use -- to power AR/VR video and image analytics and enable fans to experience virtual stadium tours, live events, shopping, and access footage from sporting events.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2023 12:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).