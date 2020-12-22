Thimphu, December 22: Bhutanese Prime Minister's Office on Tuesday announced a nationwide lockdown for seven days starting tomorrow. According to an official statement, the decision to impose nationwide lockdown in Bhutan was taken after detection of locally-transmitted coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the capital Thimphu, Paro and Lhamoizingkha. Taiwan Reports First Local COVID-19 Case Since April, Pilot from New Zealand Blamed for Ending World’s Longest Coronavirus-Free Streak.

"In continuation to the inter-district movement restriction imposed this morning, the National COVID-19 Taskforce decided the need for a more stringent action after detection of sporadic cases in flu clinics in Thimphu and Paro, and also in Lhamoizingkha, which is evident of local transmission," read the statement released by Bhutanese Prime Minister's Office. Antarctica No More Coronavirus-Free, 3 Test COVID-19 Positive at Chilean Research Station in Antarctic.

All essential services will be available, but all schools, institutions, offices and business establishments will remain shut during the 7-day lockdown. The PMO added the government will ensure that there are no disruptions in supply of goods, vegetables and other essential items, including animal feed, within the country.

Bhutan Announces 7-Day Nationwide Lockdown:

"All dzongdas and thrompons are requested to take charge, activate and ensure smooth implementation of zone system. It is left to the districts to decide time for activation of the zone system. All other support and actions required will be carried out in close consultation with the national taskforce and the zoning team," the Bhutanese PMO said.

"Similarly, movement of individuals with the card within the zones and delivery of essentials will start in Thimphu tomorrow, as it completes the third day of lockdown. However, zone relaxation will not apply to houses under isolation.

Those who have misplaced the card or moved to a new place may call 1010," it added.

