BusinessWire India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 13: The 14th Convocation of AMET University, held on 4th January 2025, marked a significant milestone for its graduates, celebrating their academic achievements and the beginning of their professional journeys. The ceremony was presided over by Dr. J. Ramachandran, Founder and Chancellor of AMET University, Chennai, who took great pride in presenting the Honorary Doctorate Degree (Honoris Causa) to Capt. Thanuvelil Koshy Joseph, a revered figure in the maritime education community. Although Capt. Joseph participated remotely due to his inability to attend in person, he graciously accepted the prestigious honour.

Also Read | WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Working To Introduce Widget for Accessing Meta AI.

Capt. Joseph is widely respected as one of the most influential mentors in the maritime industry. With a career spanning several decades, he has had a profound impact on the development of maritime professionals. He served as the Captain Superintendent of the Training Ship Rajendra, where he helped train thousands of Master Mariners. He also held significant positions at LBS College of Advanced Studies & Research, Mumbai, and was instrumental in shaping the maritime education landscape in India.

During the Convocation, a Citation was read aloud, highlighting Capt. Joseph's numerous accomplishments and the reasons he was selected to receive the Honorary Doctorate Degree (Honoris Causa). A copy of the citation is enclosed for publication.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: CM Atishi Leads Rally Ahead of Filing Nomination From Kalkaji (Watch Video).

In his online acceptance speech, Capt. Joseph expressed his heartfelt gratitude to AMET University for bestowing upon him this distinguished honour. He emphasized the importance of continued collaboration in maritime education, underscoring the crucial role that institutions like AMET University play in nurturing the next generation of maritime leaders. His speech reflected deep humility as he dedicated the award to the many students, colleagues, and mentors who have supported him throughout his career.

Capt. Joseph conveyed that receiving the Doctorate was a humbling experience, and he viewed it as a recognition not just for himself, but for all those who have worked tirelessly to advance maritime education. He expressed immense pride in having been part of this noble profession and in contributing to its growth. His journey, he noted, has always been centered on helping others succeed, and this honour was a reflection of the shared commitment to this cause.

Capt. Joseph's contributions to maritime education have left an indelible mark on the industry. Many of his former students now hold prominent positions in global shipping companies. His published works, including books on naval architecture, principles of navigation, and ships' magnetic compass, remain essential resources for maritime training institutions.

The event was further graced by several distinguished dignitaries, including Prof. T.G. Sitharam, Chairman of AICTE, Ministry of Education, Government of India; Dr. S. Xavier Britto, Chairman of Kerry Indev Logistics Pvt. Ltd, Chennai; and Dr. M. Ravichandran, Secretary to the Government of India, Ministry of Earth Sciences, New Delhi.

Prof. Dr. V. Rajendran, Vice Chancellor of AMET University, welcomed the guests and presented the Annual Report, which showcased the university's progress and achievements. The presentation of the Citation and the Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) Degree was conducted by Hon'ble Provost Col. Dr. G. Thiruvasagam, while the Hon'ble President Dr. Rajesh Ramachandren delivered an inspiring felicitation address, celebrating the institution's 32-year journey and its transformation into a global maritime knowledge hub.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)