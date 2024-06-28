PNN

New Delhi [India], June 28: Recognising International Neonatal Screening Day, GenWorks Health, a leading provider of advanced medical solutions is proud to highlight the importance of early detection and intervention in newborn health. Newborn screening plays a significant role in safeguarding the health and well-being of infants. It represents one of the most significant advances in modern medicine, offering a window of opportunity to detect and address potentially life-threatening conditions before symptoms arise while saving the lives of babies.

According to the World Health Organization, an estimated 0.6 million newborns died in India because of preterm birth, neonatal infections, intra-partum related complications, and other complications. Over 80 per cent of these deaths were completely preventable. To solve this problem, newborn screening is a pivotal step. Newborn screening (NBS) includes a set of standard tests carried out in infants for specific genetic, metabolic, and congenital conditions following their birth. In the present healthcare landscape, NBS has become an indispensable requirement demonstrating a crucial role in averting severe health complications, and healthcare burden, and enhancing overall outcomes for newborns.

Globally 2.3 million children died in the first 20 days of life in 2022. There are approximately 6500 newborn deaths every day, amounting to 47 per cent of all child deaths under the age of 5 years. This statistic demands a global commitment to infant health, the International Neonatal Screening Day serves as a vital reminder of the importance of early detection and intervention in newborns. The healthcare community must be dedicated to raising awareness about the life-saving potential of neonatal screening and to providing the tools and technologies that make early diagnosis possible. Every child deserves the best possible start in life, and early screening is a critical component of ensuring healthy development. On International Neonatal Screening Day, GenWorks Health highlights our innovative products' role in detecting and managing conditions that could otherwise hinder a child's growth and well-being.

By identifying health issues at the earliest possible stage, healthcare providers can implement timely treatments that drastically improve outcomes and quality of life. This proactive approach is the cornerstone of GenWorks Health's mission and product offerings. Protecting newborns from Hyperbilirubinemia Neonatal jaundice, GenWork Health promotes a state-of-the-art jaundice screening device called BiliCare, which provides non-invasive, accurate, and quick assessments of bilirubin levels. By facilitating early detection, this technology empowers healthcare providers to initiate treatments promptly preventing the escalation of the condition and ensuring safer, healthier outcomes for newborns.

In addition, ensuring early intervention for auditory health hearing loss is one of the most common congenital conditions, affecting approximately 1 to 3 per 1,000 newborns. Undetected hearing impairments can significantly impact speech and language development, social skills, and academic achievement. GenWorks Health offers cutting-edge auditory screening solutions with devices such as Echo-Screen. This device enables early identification of hearing loss allowing for immediate intervention with hearing aids and other therapeutic options.

Identifying and addressing neurological disorders with early brain development is critical to a child's overall growth and future cognitive abilities. Conditions such as intraventricular hemorrhage (IVH), and brain seizures can have profound effects if not promptly identified. The brain screening technology leverages advanced neuroimaging techniques to detect abnormalities in brain structure and function. By providing comprehensive and precise assessments, the CFM Olympic Brainz Monitor helps in the early diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders, thereby minimizing long-term impacts and enhancing developmental outcomes.

Looking ahead, GenWorks Health is committed to expanding its portfolio to include new and improved screening solutions, incorporating the latest advancements in medical science and technology. S Ganesh Prasad, Founder, MD, and CEO, of GenWorks Health said "GenWorks Health actively collaborates with healthcare providers and advanced neonatal medical products companies to advance neonatal screening practices. By fostering partnerships, we aim to continually enhance the effectiveness and accessibility of our screening technologies. As we observe International Neonatal Screening Day, GenWorks Health calls upon the global community to recognize the indispensable role of early detection in safeguarding infant health."

About GenWorks: GenWorks Health is a leading healthcare solutions provider committed to enhancing healthcare access and outcomes. With a mission to improve healthcare for all, GenWorks offers a range of innovative solutions that support healthcare professionals in providing top-tier care to patients.

For more information about GenWorks Health and our range of neonatal screening products, please visit https://www.genworkshealth.com

