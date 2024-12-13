PNN

New Delhi [India], December 13: In a historic move that underscores its commitment to transforming education, CGC Mohali has officially launched the Rs25 crore CGC Josh Scholarship for the academic year 2025-26. The grand inauguration of this landmark initiative was graced by S. Tarunpreet Singh Sond, Hon'ble Cabinet Minister, Government of Punjab & Gurpreet Singh GP, MLA, who commended the institution for its unparalleled contribution to education and youth empowerment.

This extraordinary initiative is the brainchild of S. Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal, Chairman of CGC Mohali, whose visionary leadership continues to set new benchmarks in higher education. The CGC Josh Scholarship not only symbolises the ethos of academic equity but also reflects RS Dhaliwal's relentless commitment to enabling students to achieve their aspirations, irrespective of financial constraints.

Introduced in 2021 with an allocation of Rs5 crore that benefitted 400 students, the CGC Josh Scholarship has grown exponentially each year. In 2022, it expanded to Rs7 crore, supporting 1,100 students. By 2023, the scholarship fund surged to Rs10 crore, empowering 2,500 students to chase their academic dreams. In the year 2024, it was valued at a staggering 12 crore. Now, in 2025, the program is said to reach its zenith with an unprecedented Rs25 crore, offering an extraordinary platform for deserving students to excel in their chosen fields.

At the helm of this transformative journey is Chairman S. Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal, a stalwart in education whose leadership has made CGC Mohali synonymous with excellence. His unwavering belief in the power of education to shape lives has been the cornerstone of this initiative. RS Dhaliwal envisions a future where financial limitations do not hinder a student's potential and where talent is given the opportunity to shine on a global stage.

The Rs25 crore CGC Josh Scholarship is not just financial aid; it is a declaration of CGC's resolve to foster a society where education is a fundamental right, accessible to all. It reflects RS Dhaliwal's commitment to breaking barriers and creating leaders who can contribute meaningfully to the world.

The launch of the CGC Josh Scholarship marks a defining moment in the legacy of CGC Mohali, an institute that has consistently prioritized student success. Under the leadership of S. Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal, these campuses have become pillars of hope for thousands of families, offering world-class education and unparalleled career opportunities.

The Rs25 crore CGC Josh Scholarship stands as a testament to RS Dhaliwal's enduring mission to create a world where education transcends barriers and ignites aspirations. This initiative will not only fuel the ambitions of countless students but also contribute significantly to societal progress by nurturing skilled, innovative, and socially responsible leaders.

As CGC Mohali continues its legacy of excellence, the CGC Josh Scholarship reaffirms their dedication to transforming lives, bridging the gap between dreams and opportunities, and building a brighter future for generations to come.

