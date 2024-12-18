VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 18: SA Event Worx, in collaboration with Cricket Kenya, proudly announces Omar Mohammed Zubair Al Marzooqi as the Goodwill Ambassador for the much-awaited Kenya Blaster League (KBL), which is Kenya's premier T20 cricket tournament.

The Kenya Blaster League is a historic milestone for cricket in Kenya. Inspired by famous leagues like the Indian Premier League (IPL), Big Bash League (BBL), and Caribbean Premier League (CPL), the KBLis looking forward to showcase the passion of Kenya by bringing together top talent from around the world while also serving as a platform to inspire the young local talent and revolutionize the game of cricket in the country.

Introducing The Goodwill Ambassador Of Sports And Excellence:

Omar Mohammed Zubair Al Marzooqi is a well-known name in the world of sports. Hailing from the United Arab Emirates, Omar Mohammed Zubai Al Marzooqi brings a wealth of experience and a legacy of achievements to the Kenya Blaster League. As the owner of Omar Mohammed Zubair Al Marzooqi Group of Companies, Omar has also served as a Major in Dubai Police and is an International Olympic Handball Referee.

Born on March 28, 1971, in Dubai, Omar has had an impressive career in handball. He played for Al-Nasr Club from 1983 to 1998 and made history as the first Emirati, Arab, and Asian referee to officiate a World Cup final in handball. He has also refereed finals for men's, youth, and women's junior teams, and taken part in major events like the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics.

Omar's achievements have earned him top honors, including the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Sports Creativity and the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Award for Sports Excellence. Outside sports, he runs a Majlis to celebrate achievers and inspire young people.

Sharing his excitement, Hemant Keshav Sharma, Chairman of SA Event Worx, said: "We are delighted to have Omar Mohammed Zubair Al Marzooqi join us as the Goodwill Ambassador for the Kenya Blaster League. His remarkable achievements and commitment to excellence make him an ideal representative for our league. We believe his presence will inspire players and fans alike while strengthening the league's global appeal."

Ajay Bhatiwal, Co-founder and CEO of SA Event Worx, added: "This partnership and Omar's role as Goodwill Ambassador mark a turning point for cricket in Kenya. KBL is not just a tournament; it's a movement to bring cricket to the forefront of Kenyan sports. Together, we aim to build a lasting legacy that celebrates talent, unity, and the spirit of the game."

The first season of the Kenya Blaster League is coming soon, promising exciting matches, community activities, and great experiences for fans. More details about the schedule, teams, and venues will be shared soon.

