New Delhi [India], December 4: The International Awards Summit 2024 organized by The International Awards Forum (TIAF-USA) came to a spectacular end with ecstasy in the air, joy in the mind and fresh in the heart where the atmosphere seemed to be jubilant on 01st December 2024 on a pleasant Sunday evening at Hyatt Place, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. On 1st of December 2024 where the entire UAE was celebrating the commemoration of UAE National Day, amidst The International Awards Summit 2024 was organized by TIAF-USA. It was a double delight for the participants and the awardees from across the globe, celebrating the UAE National Day and honoring with TIAF Awards.

The great grand event was organised by Dr. K K Sharma, Director , TIAF - USA. The prestigious award summit was presided by Office Of His Highness Sheikh Juma Bin Maktoum Al Maktoum Yaqoob Al Ali and Omar Al Marzooqi, the Ambassador Extraordinary Major in Dubai Police & Owner of The Omar Al Marzooqi Group of Companies and Engr Ali Mahmoud Ali Ali Luqman, the Asset Manager Expo City Dubai and Dr. Kishan Pakhal, the CEO of the International Modern Hospital, UAE , Dr Samer Khan Co Founder - Keynorvse Institute UAE and many others global personalities were on this list. Since it was a global event, awardees from different parts of the globe such as India, UAE, Sri Lanka, France Philippines, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Moldova, Italy, Pakistan and Ghana attended the event and were honored with the awards under their respective fields, since, TIAF-USA has been the fore runner in respecting, recognizing and rewarding the personalities from various fields across different categories and professions such as Eminent Scholars, Directors, MD's and Chairmen of various institutions, Professors, Super Models, News Personalities, Principals, Astrologers, Advocates, Business Stalwarts, International Opera Singers, RJs, Bollywood Stars, Sand Artists & Sculptors Social Workers etc., Some of the prestigious awards like International Women's Gloria Award,

International Iconic Star Award, International Pride Award, Global Healthcare Award, Global Excellence in Leadership Awards etc., were presented to the nominees.

Its great honor for TIAF-USA stepping up gradually the ladder of International Arena of Awards by giving TIAF Awards USA to the achievers and contributors in all fields.

