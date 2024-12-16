Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 16 (ANI): Indian diplomat, poet, and artist Abhay K unveiled his painting series 'Shunyata' at Hyderabad's Salar Jung Museum on Monday.

The exhibition, inaugurated by the Governor of Telangana, Jishnu Dev Varma, features 60 unique paintings inspired by the Buddhist philosophy of Shunyata (emptiness).

Speaking about the exhibition, Abhay K told ANI, "I am very delighted to have this exhibition at the prestigious Salarjung Museum in Hyderabad. It's an opportunity for me to showcase 60 paintings of the Shunyata series which has just been inaugurated today by the Governor of Telangana. These paintings showcase the Buddhist philosophy of Shunyata. The central message of this exhibition is the message of impermanence. These paintings are displays of continuous transformation of emptiness into form and form into emptiness."

K also explained how the paintings reveal different forms when observed closely and shared, "When you look at these paintings from far you would be able to see just a circle full of colour, but once you go close to the paintings, you will see some forms appearing. I have not really made these paintings purposefully. These paintings and the forms have appeared mostly by themselves."

Talking about the inspiration, the artist added, "This is an opportunity for me to showcase for the first time the Buddhist philosophy of Shunyata which was given by Avalokitesvara Bodhisattva in Rajgir in Bihar. It took me about a year to complete these paintings. The speciality about these paintings is that you cannot make them again or repeat it as these paintings are not premediated. These paintings are meditative and leave you with calm and peace after you look at them."

Nahi Daftar, one of the visitors who attended the exhibition, said, "I have come to Salarjung Museum to see the exhibition. A painting based on the Shunyata philosophy of Gautam Buddha has been exhibited here. I feel very good about seeing these paintings. There are a lot to learn from these paintings."

The exhibition is open to the public from December 16 to 18, 2024, at the Salar Jung Museum. (ANI)

