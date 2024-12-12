Los Angeles [US], December 12 (ANI): The nominations for the 2025 Critics Choice Awards have been announced. Edward Berger's 'Conclave' and Jon M Chu's 'Wicked' lead the list for all movies for this year's nominations with 11 nods each.

There are 10 movies in the running for best picture, 'A Complete Unknown', 'Anora', 'The Brutalist', 'Conclave', 'Dune: Part Two', 'Emilia Perez', 'Nickel Boys', 'Sing Sing', 'The Substance' and 'Wicked'.

Timothee Chalamet has been recognised in the Best Actor category for his role as Bob Dylan in James Mangold's biopic 'A Complete Unknown' and Mikey Madison's breakout performance in Sean Baker's poignant dramedy 'Anora'

The supporting actor and actress categories include Kieran Culkin from the heartwarming 'A Real Pain' and Zoe Saldana from the Spanish-language musical 'Emilia Perez', as per Variety.

A complete list of this year's nominees follows.

Best Picture

A Complete UnknownAnoraThe BrutalistConclaveDune: Part TwoEmilia PerezNickel BoysSing SingThe SubstanceWicked

Best Actor

Adrien Brody - The BrutalistTimothee Chalamet - A Complete UnknownDaniel Craig - QueerColman Domingo - Sing SingRalph Fiennes - Conclave Hugh Grant - Heretic

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked Karla Sofia Gascon - Emilia PerezMarianne Jean-Baptiste - Hard TruthsAngelina Jolie - MariaMikey Madison - AnoraDemi Moore - The Substance

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov - AnoraKieran Culkin - A Real PainClarence Maclin - Sing Sing Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown Guy Pearce - The BrutalistDenzel Washington - Gladiator II

Best Supporting Actress

Danielle Deadwyler - The Piano LessonAunjanue Ellis-Taylor - Nickel BoysAriana Grande - WickedMargaret Qualley - The SubstanceIsabella Rossellini - Conclave Zoe Saldana - Emilia Perez

Best Young Actor/Actress

Alyla Browne - Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Elliott Heffernan - Blitz Maisy Stella - My Old AssIzaac Wang - Didi Alisha Weir - AbigailZoe Ziegler - Janet Planet

Best Acting Ensemble

AnoraConclaveEmilia Perez Saturday NightSing Sing Wicked

Best Director

Jacques Audiard - Emilia PerezSean Baker - AnoraEdward Berger - ConclaveBrady Corbet - The BrutalistJon M. Chu - Wicked Coralie Fargeat - The SubstanceRaMell Ross - Nickel BoysDenis Villeneuve - Dune: Part Two

Best Original Screenplay

Sean Baker - AnoraMoritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David - September 5Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold - "The Brutalist"Jesse Eisenberg - "A Real Pain" Coralie Fargeat - "The Substance" Justin Kuritzkes - "Challengers"

Best Adapted Screenplay

Jacques Audiard - "Emilia Perez" Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox - "Wicked"Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley - "Sing Sing"RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes - "Nickel Boys" Peter Straughan - "Conclave"Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts - "Dune: Part Two"

Best Cinematography

Jarin Blaschke - Nosferatu Alice Brooks - Wicked Lol Crawley - The Brutalist Stephane Fontaine - Conclave Greig Fraser - Dune: Part Two Jomo Fray - Nickel Boys

Best Production Design

Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia - The BrutalistNathan Crowley, Lee Sandales - WickedSuzie Davies - ConclaveCraig Lathrop - NosferatuArthur Max, Jille Azis, Elli Griff - Gladiator II Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau - Dune: Part Two

Best Editing

Sean Baker - AnoraMarco Costa - ChallengersNick Emerson - Conclave David Jancso - The Brutalist Joe Walker - Dune: Part TwoHansjorg Weissbrich - September 5

Best Costume Design

Lisy Christl - Conclave Linda Muir - Nosferatu Massimo Cantini Parrini - Maria Paul Tazewell - WickedJacqueline West - Dune: Part Two Janty Yates, Dave Crossman - Gladiator II

Best Hair and Makeup

Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Neal Scanlan - Beetlejuice BeetlejuiceHair and Makeup Team - Dune: Part TwoHair and Makeup Team - The SubstanceFrances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Laura Blount - Wicked Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton, David White - Nosferatu Mike Marino, Sarah Graalman, Aaron Saucier - A Different Man

Best Visual Effects

Mark Bakowski, Pietro Ponti, Nikki Penny, Neil Corbould - "Gladiator II" Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould, David Shirk - "Wicked" Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer - "Dune: Part Two" Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs - "Better Man" Visual Effects Team - "The Substance" Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke - "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes"

Best Animated Feature

FlowInside Out 2Memoir of a SnailWallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most FowlThe Wild Robot

Best Comedy

A Real PainDeadpool & WolverineHit Man My Old AssSaturday NightThelma

Best Foreign Language Film

All We Imagine as Light" Emilia Perez FlowI'm Still HereKneecap The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Best Song

Beautiful That Way- "The Last Showgirl" - Miley CyrusCompress/ Repress - "Challengers" - Trent Reznor, Atticus RossEl Mal - "Emilia Perez" - Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofia Gascon, CamilleHarper and Will Go West - "Will & Harper" - Kristen WiigKiss the Sky- "The Wild Robot" - Maren MorrisMi Camino- "Emilia Perez" - Selena Gomez

Best Score

Volker Bertelmann - ConclaveDaniel Blumberg - The BrutalistKris Bowers - The Wild Robot Clement Ducol & Camille - Emilia PerezTrent Reznor & Atticus Ross - ChallengersHans Zimmer - Dune: Part Two

The Critics Choice Awards are bestowed annually to honour the finest in cinematic and television achievement. Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment will executive produce the show.

The 30th annual Critics Choice Awards will be broadcast live on E! on January 12, 2025, at 7 p.m. ET, with Chelsea Handler returning to host the show. The show will be available to stream the next day on Peacock. Before the main event, E! will host a special one-hour red carpet pre-show, reported Variety. (ANI)

