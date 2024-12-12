28 Years Later is the third instalment of the popular apocalyptic horror film 28 Days Later, following 28 Days Later (2002) and 28 Weeks Later (2007). A trailer for the upcoming film was unveiled on Tuesday (December 10) featuring Oscar Winning-actor Cillian Murphy's Jim, who in the first film was seen waking up from a coma to discover that the world has been ravaged by a rage virus. Fans were left stunned after it was reported that the extremely pale figure shown in the trailer was Cillian Murphy. However, the true identity of the infected character is said to be Angus Neill. ‘28 Years Later’ Trailer: Is Cillian Murphy’s Jim Infected With the Rage Virus? Danny Boyle’s Post-Apocalyptic Horror To Release on June 20, 2025 (Watch Video).

Cillian Murphy Not the Infected Person in ‘28 Years Later’ Trailer?

Ever since the trailer was unveiled, 28 Years Later has caused fans to be confused about Cillian Murphy's character. However, an insider report claims to have cleared the air on the topic, revealing that the role of the infected person is apparently played by a model and art dealer named Angus Neill. Speaking about his role, he said, "Danny Boyle (Director) told me he'd always had me in mind for the role. So we met up, hit it off, and I agreed to take part. On Set he has an extraordinary ability to hypnotise you, and working with him on the film was a very, very intense experience."

Watch the Trailer of ‘28 Years Later’:

Directed by Danny Boyle and written by Alex Garland, 28 Years Later also features Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes, Jack O'Connell, Jodie Comer, Erin Kellyman and Edvin Ryding. 28 Years Later is scheduled to release in the theatres on June 20, 2025.

