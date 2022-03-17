The winner of the Miss World 2021 finale was announced today and the coveted beauty pageant title has been won by Karolina Bielawska of Poland. The longest-reigning Miss World, Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica, crowned her successor Karolina at the Miss World 2021 Final and Coronation night at Coca-Cola Music Hall, San Juan, Puerto Rico. The much-awaited contest which priorly got canceled due to Covid-19 saw 40 contestants from across the world competing for the crown. Out of these 40 divas, 13 contestants made it to the Top 12 that too with a tie. But finally, Karolina Bielawska conquered the Miss World 2021 tag with her excellent performance and beauty. Let's have look at some of the interesting facts about the new Miss World. Miss World 2021 Winner is Karolina Bielawska from Poland! Check 1st and 2nd Runner-Up of 70th Edition of Beauty Pageant.

Karolina Bielawska Was Selected As One Of The 40 Quarterfinalists!

The Diva Represented ód At Miss Polonia 2019 On November 24, 2019

Karolina Speaks Polish And English

Our newly crowned Miss World Karolina Bielawska from Poland with 1st Runner Up Shree Saini from United States 2nd Runner up Olivia Yace from Côte d’Ivoire#missworld pic.twitter.com/FFskxtk0KO — Miss World (@MissWorldLtd) March 17, 2022

The Glamour Girl Has A Bachelor’s Degree In Management!

Miss World 2021 Loves To Travel, Swim, And Scuba Dive

