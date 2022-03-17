Jamaican singer and beauty queen Toni-Ann Singh crowned her successor at the Miss World 2021 finale and it was Karolina Bielawska of Poland who became the new titleholder. She got the better of Miss United States Shree Saini, declared 1st Runner-Up and Miss Cote D'Ivoire Olivia Yacé who finished with the 2nd runner-up title. India's Manasa Varanasi made to the top-13 of the 70th edition of the beauty pageant.

Miss World 2021 Winner is Karolina Bielawska from Poland!

Our Miss World 2021 is Karolina Bielawska from Poland! #missworld pic.twitter.com/jYkjbylUub — Miss World (@MissWorldLtd) March 17, 2022

The Beautiful Trio

Our newly crowned Miss World Karolina Bielawska from Poland with 1st Runner Up Shree Saini from United States 2nd Runner up Olivia Yace from Côte d’Ivoire#missworld pic.twitter.com/FFskxtk0KO — Miss World (@MissWorldLtd) March 17, 2022

