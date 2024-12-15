Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 15 (PTI) The ongoing 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK 24) on Sunday honoured veteran actresses of yesteryear who graced the Malayalam film industry from its nascent days at a function held at the Nisagandhi auditorium.

The event was inaugurated by State Culture Minister Saji Cherian, who also felicitated the legendary actresses.

Those present at the function included iconic performers like K R Vijaya, T R Omana, Vidhubala, Bhavani (Lisa), Shobha (Chembarathi), Hema Chaudhary, Kanakadurga, Reena, Shanthikrishna, Sreelatha Namboothiri, Surekha, Jalaja, Menaka, Anupama Mohan, Shanthakumari, Mallika Sukumaran, Sachu (Saraswathy), Usha Kumari, Vinodini, Rajasree (Gracie), Vanchiyoor Radha, and Vanitha Krishnachandran.

In his inaugural address, Minister Cheriyan said the government will felicitate veteran actors of yesteryear at the festival next year.

This initiative underscored the festival's commitment to highlighting and honouring the significant contributions of women in the film industry, state Chalachitra Academy chairman Premkumar said.

In their reply speeches, the actresses thanked the government for remembering their contributions and arranging the event where all of them could meet and share experiences.

After the felicitation, a musical programme featuring songs from the actresses' films was held.

