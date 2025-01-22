Bokaro, Jan 22 (PTI) Two Maoists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident took place in the Penk Narayanpur police station area in the early hours, they said.

"A large cache of arms and ammunition, including sophisticated weapons such as AK-47 and INSAS rifles, were also recovered," a senior police official told PTI.

He said that a search operation was still underway in the area.

