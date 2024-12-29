Imphal, Dec 29 (PTI) Four people were held in Manipur's Thoubal district for allegedly violating the Inner Line Permit system, CM N Biren Singh said.

They were apprehended from Yairipok Bishnunaha on Saturday and steps are being taken for their "deportation", he said.

"Today, four non-local laborers were apprehended for violating the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system. They were found residing without valid ILP cards and overstaying at the Yairipok Bishnunaha water reservoir construction site," he said in a post on X.

They were identified as Afsar Ali (22), Md Sanfaraj (20), Md Rahamtullah (23) and Sahabaj Alam (20), the CM said.

"The defaulters were taken into custody by Yairipok Police Station and have been produced before the Executive Magistrate, Thoubal. Legal action will be initiated against them as per the provisions of the ILP system, and steps are being taken to deport them from the state," he said.

Singh appealed to all employers, contractors, and locals to cooperate with the authorities in implementing the ILP system effectively.

ILP is a document issued by the government to allow Indian citizens to travel in a protected state for a limited period. It is obligatory for Indian citizens from outside those states to obtain this permit.

