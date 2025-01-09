New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): As the Aam Aadmi Party gets more support from among the INDIA bloc parties in the upcoming Delhi Assembly election, AAP MP Sanjay Singh has termed his party as the "only party in Delhi which can defeat BJP."

"Everyone's aim is to defeat BJP. AAP is the only party in Delhi which can defeat BJP. This is why other parties are coming out to support us and we thank them for it," he told ANI.

Also Read | Suspended Karnataka DSP Ramachandrappa, Arrested for Sexually Harassing Complainant in Toilet, Accused of Sex Assault by Another Woman; FIR Registered.

Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party had extended their support to the AAP in the election. The Congress and AAP are part of the INDIA bloc, however, they are pitted against each other in this election.

Earlier, in a post on X, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had thanked West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee for extending her support to AAP.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Sandeep Dikshit Files Defamation Cases Against Atishi and Sanjay Singh Over BJP Funding Allegations.

"TMC has announced support to AAP in Delhi elections. I am personally grateful to Mamta Didi. Thank you, Didi. U have always supported and blessed us in our good and bad times," the AAP Chief said.

Reacting to Kejriwal's post, senior TMC leader Derek O' Brien said, "We have your back Aam Aadmi Party."

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that the Aam Aadmi Party has more strength in Delhi than the Congress.

"There are many parties like us for whom it is not easy to choose whom to support. We have said repeatedly that Congress is a big party in this country. Aam Aadmi Party is a big party in Delhi. So there is pressure on workers to contest elections, especially assembly and local body elections. But in Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party's Kejriwal ji has the most strength and the atmosphere is that Aam Aadmi Party is winning elections in Delhi and winning with a good margin," he told reporters in Mumbai.

"I feel sad that our party or Uddhav Thackeray is against Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party. Respected members of Congress are leading India Block. But condemning a leader like Kejriwal, and calling him a traitor, we do not agree with such statements," he added.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. While last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)