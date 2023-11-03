New Delhi, November 3: The Delhi High Court on Friday pulled up Delhi's forest department for passing stereotypical orders allowing the felling of trees in the national capital and asked if you wanted people to live in gas chambers? It's only application of mind and it is only sensitivity. The bench of Justice Jasmeet Singh showed displeasure at the casual approach of the Delhi Forest Department and its officials and said, "What we're trying to sensitise you--you aren't understanding. This is dereliction of duty. Cutting corners--total disregard of court orders. You are responsible for the mess the citizens of Delhi are in today."

The court also orally observed that this type of order has led to toxic levels of air pollution in the city with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching alarming levels. Court observation came on Friday while hearing a petition seeking contempt action against the Delhi forest authorities for allowing the felling of trees by passing one-line orders and not giving any reasons for such permission. Delhi Air Pollution: Layer of Haze Envelopes Parts of National Capital as Air Quality Remains in 'Very Poor' Category, Holiday Declared in All Schools (See Pics and Videos).

Earlier, the Court had ordered that no permission shall be granted for felling of trees to construct houses in the city. In August, the Bench said that no permission for felling of trees for any individuals will be granted and any permission required for important projects will be intimated to the Court.

As air quality in several parts of Delhi-NCR plunged to the 'severe' category on Friday morning, people said they experienced breathing problems and irritation in the eye among others. There was a thick haze blanketing the skyline of the national capital and adjoining areas as the Air Quality Index (AQI) breached the 400 mark at multiple locations. Delhi Air Quality: Pollution Reaches Near-Maximum Level Possible in National Capital, 100 Times of WHO's Limits.

As per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI stood at 498 in Mundka followed by 491 at Jahangirpuri. In the RK Puram area and at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (T3) the AQI was recorded at 486 and 473 respectively.

