New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit the Delhi Police Headquarters here on Friday, officials sources said.

Shah will be briefed by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and other senior officers and will also review the law and order situation in the national capital, according to the sources.

Also Read | Matrize Exit Poll 2024 for Maharashtra: Mahayuti To Return to Power With Mandate, May Get 150-170 Seats in 288-Member Assembly.

The senior officers would also give powerpoint presentations related to their units, a source said.

Delhi has witnessed a spate of extortion-related shootings in the last few months.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Instagram Friend Rapes Minor, 'Marries' Her Before Killing Her to Avoid Suspicion; 3 Arrested.

Shah is also likely to meet the officers of the Special Cell who busted an international gang of Cocaine suppliers and arrested around 10 people. The home minister would be briefed about the operation and the status of the case, he said.

After the recovery and the arrests, Shah appreciated the Delhi Police for the crackdown against illegal drug trade in the country.

In October, Shah said the Narendra Modi government is committed to building a "drug-free Bharat" by protecting the youth from the scourge of drugs.

"I congratulate Delhi Police for the series of successful operations seizing drugs worth Rs 13,000 crore, including the recent one with Gujarat Police recovering cocaine worth Rs 5,000 crore," Shah said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)