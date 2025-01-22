Srinagar, Jan 22 (PTI) An Army soldier died after he was hit by a bullet fired from his service rifle in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

It was not immediately clear if it was a case of suicide.

The jawan, hailing from Punjab, was hit by the bullet in his head and died on the spot, the officials said.

Police are trying to ascertain whether the jawan's rifle went off accidentally or he committed suicide, they said.

