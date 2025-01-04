Itanagar, Jan 4 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh agriculture and horticulture minister Gabriel D Wangsu on Saturday said allocating central funds based solely on population metrics is detrimental to the state.

Participating in a virtual discussion on agriculture reforms, chaired by Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Wangsu called for a framework that considers the state's vast land resources and the socio-economic condition of its farmers while allocating central funds.

"Our state's huge potential for agricultural development, combined with the need to uplift the livelihoods of our farmers, must be reflected in the allocation criteria," he pointed out.

Wangsu presented a thorough case highlighting the unique agricultural needs of the state and addressed the specific challenges and opportunities faced by the region. He proposed several reforms aimed at promoting sustainable agricultural development, according to an official communiqué.

Additionally, Wangsu called for a revision of the current funding disbursement model under the Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS). He emphasised that the existing system, which releases funds in four installments, is impractical for a geographically challenging state like Arunachal Pradesh.

This approach, he explained, delayed the timely implementation of agricultural projects, as farming activities cannot be left incomplete due to funding shortages.

To address this, the minister proposed a single-installment disbursement model, which would allow for seamless project execution and efficient resource utilisation.

Addressing the traditional practice of shifting cultivation prevalent in the region, he urged the Centre to support sustainable alternatives such as terrace farming, capacity building and extension services.

These initiatives, he noted, would help mitigate environmental degradation while enhancing agricultural productivity.

Another critical concern Wangsu raised was the burden of farmers' contributions under the PMKSY (Per Drop More Crop) scheme. He proposed reducing the contribution from 45 per cent to 15 per cent to make the micro-irrigation programme more accessible, especially for small and marginal farmers.

Wangsu drew attention to the strategic importance of Arunachal Pradesh along the India-China border, calling for separate financial allocations under the vibrant village programme (VVP) to ensure holistic agricultural development in these remote and sensitive areas.

The minister also highlighted the growing human-animal conflicts in the state, which pose significant challenges to agriculture and livelihoods. He advocated for an integrated policy framework that combines land-use planning, agricultural strategies and wildlife conservation to promote coexistence between humans and wildlife.

Wangsu emphasised the need for enhanced financial allocations for the horticulture sector, which holds immense ecological and economic potential for Arunachal Pradesh.

"The growth of horticulture is not just an economic necessity but an ecological imperative for our state," he added.

The conference was attended by agriculture and horticulture ministers from across India to share their perspectives on advancing agricultural policies and practices ahead of the budget session.

