Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], December 6 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) graced the 10th Convocation of North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST), Nirjuli as chief guest, in the NERIST campus on Thursday.

610 graduates and post-graduates received their degrees, including 76 Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D).

In his convocation address, the Governor said that convocation marks an important milestone in the lives of the graduates and the journey of NERIST, which has consistently upheld the ideals of academic excellence and holistic education for the last four decades.

While congratulating the graduates and post-graduates, the Governor urged them that they must endeavour to bring honour to their alma mater, families, state and nation.

He said, "India is on the cusp of a technological revolution and it needs sustainable development. The engineers hold the key to creating solutions that balance progress with environmental stewardship. Whether it's developing renewable energy systems, building smart cities, or innovating in agriculture, our efforts must reflect both excellence and responsibility."

"Academia has prepared the graduates for much more than professional success," he added. Parnaik advised them to think of the innovations that changed the world, act courageously and give selflessly.

The Governor, who is the President NERIST Society, was greatly impressed by the illustrious pool of alumni who have made their mark at both national and international levels, ranging from ascending the corporate ladder to its highest echelons, academia, scientific and technological research, politics, administration, and creating successful entrepreneurial ventures.

The Governor presented the Institute Gold Medals to the toppers of the batches and alumni award.

Chairman of the Board of Management, NERIST, Prof. (Retd.) M.S.M. Rawat, Director of NERIST, Prof. Narendranath S and Dean, Academic of NERIST, Prof. Sarsing Gao also spoke on the occasion.

Established in 1984, NERIST is a deemed-to-be-university, under the Ministry of Education, Government of India. (ANI)

