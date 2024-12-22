New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday congratulated Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and party workers for its resounding victory in the Punjab Municipal Elections.

Kejriwal stated that this is the victory of every Punjabi's dreams.

In a social media post on X, Kejriwal wrote, "This victory is the victory of every Punjabi's dreams. You voted for development, honesty and a progressive Punjab. Many congratulations to the people of Punjab, CM Mann sahab and every AAP worker for this magnificent victory of AAP in the Nagar Panchayat and Nagar Parishad elections."

In the recently concluded Punjab Municipal Elections, AAP registered victory on 522 out of 961 wards (nearly 55 per cent) and 31 out of 41 Municipal Councils and Panchayats.

The X handle of AAP Punjab dedicated this victory to "every Punjabi who dreams of a better future."

"Congratulations to the every grassroot volunteer of AAP Punjab as the party wins 522 out of 961 wards (55 per cent) and 31 out of 41 Municipal Councils & Panchayats! The people have chosen progress, honesty, and change under the leadership of @ArvindKejriwal ji and @BhagwantMann Ji. This victory belongs to every Punjabi who dreams of a better future. Thank you for your trust and support!" AAP Punjab posted on X.

It added, "Aam Aadmi Party performed brilliantly in the Municipal Council and Nagar Panchayat elections held in Punjab. The people of Punjab created history by winning 522 out of 961 wards in the whole of Punjab. Aam Aadmi Party won 31 out of 41 Municipal Councils and Panchayats. This victory is the victory of the whole of Punjab. Under the leadership of National Convenor of Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann, the development of Punjab was going on at full speed and will continue."

Earlier today, party's newly elected state president Aman Arora thanked people for helping them win the Municipal corporation elections that were held in Punjab on December 21.

Polls were held for wards in municipal corporations, wards in municipal councils, and Nagar Panchayats across the state.

The elections for municipal corporations, councils, and Nagar Panchayats (urban civic bodies) in Punjab were announced by the state's Election Commission on December 9. The nomination filing process began on December 9 and ended on December 12. Scrutiny of nominations was carried out on December 13, and candidates could withdraw their nominations until December 14. (ANI)

