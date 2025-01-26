New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday interacted with special invitees of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' program who have been selected as distinguished guests for the 76th Republic Day Parade.

They were invited by Akashvani to its New Delhi office at Akashvani Bhawan, according to Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

Akashvani has been playing a pivotal role in bringing to the forefront the success stories, efforts, and hard work of individuals, as celebrated and highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the monthly Mann Ki Baat program. By sharing these inspiring narratives with the world, Akashvani has become a central pillar in showcasing the positive impact and meaningful contributions of these individuals to society.

On the special invitation of the Prime Minister, individuals and representatives of organizations who have undertaken remarkable work, had been invited to witness the Republic Day parade. These individuals have been personally mentioned by the Prime Minister over the past 10 years in the iconic Mann Ki Baat program broadcasted on Akashvani.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "It is truly wonderful that in Mann Ki Baat program, the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has highlighted the contributions of various individuals and showcased their efforts to the world. These individuals have been acknowledged at this event, and it's heartening to see their impactful work being celebrated on such a significant platform."

The invitees, drawn from diverse backgrounds and representing inspiring stories of resilience, innovation, and social impact, expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Mann Ki Baat platform for providing them the opportunity to share their work and inspire millions, it said.

He further added the Prime Minister has celebrated the positive and meaningful work being done across the globe for the benefit of society through this initiative. This program serves as a remarkable platform to share such inspiring efforts with the world. The Minister also expressed gratitude to him, as well as to everyone who has participated in the Mann Ki Baat program today." (ANI)

